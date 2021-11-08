IT’S A YES! Alanna Panday gets engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray in the Maldives

MUMBAI: Love seems to be in the air in the Hindi film fraternity. Every day we are hearing reports about the alleged upcoming weddings of star couples like Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif. But, it’s more exciting when it’s official and that happiness came from Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday who got engaged to boyfriend Ivor McCray.

Also read: This picture of Alanna Panday with her beau gives us perfect #couplegoals

Ivor prepared for a romantic proposal by the water in The Maldives for Alanna in a heart arrangement on the beach writing ‘MARRY ME’ in the sand and it was happiness all around as she said yes. Taking to her Instagram, Alanna shared pictures from the proposal, saying, “Didn’t realise it was possible to love another human this much until I met you. Thank you for making me smile everyday and loving me unconditionally. You truly make me the happiest human on this planet @ivor I can’t wait to have a family with you!”

Ivor gave a moment to behold for a lifetime to fiancé Alanna. She even shared the story of how they met and the time of their courtship. “2 years ago today, I met this amazing human at a Halloween party. He made me laugh so much that night my jaw hurt. Everything else seems pretty blurry but all I can remember was how happy he made me. We moved in together 3 months into knowing each other (I know, too soon but I literally couldn’t stay away from him for more than a day). I think it was because he made a foreign country feel like home. I never felt homesick when I was around him. Thank you for cooking me Indian food when I missed home, thank you for making me laugh when I felt low, thank you for showing me how to love unconditionally. You are my perfect other half and I love you more and more every day @ivor,” she wrote.

Alanna's mother Deanne Panday, Chunky Panday’s sister-in-law, also joined in the happiness and excitement by sharing glimpses of the proposal, giving the couple her blessings. “And then a wonderful thing happened… Heartiest congratulations my lovely daughter on your engagement day. I wish you all the love and luck in this world and may you have a prosperous life with your fiancé @ivor always,” she said.

It was hearts all around from the couple’s friends and family as well as Ananya's mother, Bhavana Panday dropped heart emojis to show her love. Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah too commented excitedly, “Omgggg!!!! way too happy for you guys.”. Bipasha Basu congratulated the proud mother Deanne, saying, “Yayyyyy congratulations to you and @alokechikkipanday. They look soooo sweet together God bless.”

Also read: Alanna Panday raises temperatures with her latest bikini picture

Stay tuned at Tellychakkar.com for more updates.