It takes special substance to be compassionate: Anushka

Actress Anushka Sharma has taken inspiration from her father Ajay Kumar Sharma to promote positivity. She says her father taught her to do the right thing and have compassion as it takes special substance to be compassionate.

"My dad always told me two things - do the right thing always and have compassion in your heart no matter the circumstances. It takes special substance to be compassionate. This world is a circle of life. What goes around comes right back around," she said.

Anushka, on Friday, released a video property called 'Happy Tweets' in which she read out positive tweets on social media.

On the Bollywood front, the 31-year-old actress was last seen on screen in "Zero" alongside superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif.