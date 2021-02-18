It will be Akshay Kumar vs Shahid Kapoor this Diwali on big screens

MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen several Bollywood clashes, from from Lagaan and Gadar – Ek Prem Katha releasing on same day to, Saawariya and Om Shanti Om releasing on same day, we have seen all, having said that, some movie manages to win the hearts of the fans with its content in this clash and some fails to do so, and it is always interesting to see which movie goes well between the clash of 2.

Now that the Government have permitted 100% occupancy in cinema halls, the fans all over are not keeping calm and are eagerly waiting for the big releases to come this year, and no doubt these release will increase the footfalls in theatres, recently it was announced that Shahid Kapooor’s much awaited movie Jersey is all set to witness theatrical run on Diwali, the movie will release on 5th November 2021, and on Wednesday, Bollywood production house Yash Raj Films announced the release dates of its five upcoming projects, which includes Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shamshera and Prithviraj. With this announcement a new scenario has now developed with the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar starrer Prithviraj clashing with the Shahid Kapoor starrer Jersey.

Well this would indeed be a big clash we are going to witness on this Diwali 2021, where it will be Akshay Kumar vs Shahid Kapooor on same, and no doubt the fans are eagerly waiting for both the movies and will be interested to see which movie will get more love from the fans.

