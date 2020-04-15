Italian Beauty Actress Giorgia Andrian try hands-on Indian Dishes amid self-isolation

MUMBAI: As the deadly coronavirus pandemic has been spreading all over the globe, there are several preventive measures that have been taken all around the world. One of the most important of these is self-isolation. All the health officials and the government across the globe are asking their citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing. In India, Bollywood Actress Giorgia Andriani is also abiding by the rules and practicing self-quarantine. Giorgia is actively updating her fans about what she is up to during this self-quarantine period.

Making her acting debut in the entertainment world, Italian model and dancer Giorgia Andriani is all gung ho about her new journey. Giorgia may have been an outsider in Bollywood, but slowly and steadily she has made a mark for herself. The biggest struggle for her has been to improve Hindi because it's not her first language, Being a foreigner, she has now learned Hindi and can cook Indian dishes too. And, to learn Hindi and Urdu, Giorgia has been taking lessons from three different teachers for the past three years.

Bollywood actress Giorgia Andriani has revealed that she has been spending her time in the kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown. She took to her Instagram account to reveal that she has been Cooking and discovering new things about herself in the kitchen. She has tried her hands making Goan fish curry, which looked unusually colorful. She captioned that, "Can’t be in Goa, but can definitely get a taste of it at home! Sharing another one of my lockdown cooking recipes with you. Hope you enjoy it as much as I did!

Ingredients

For spice mix

1 cup grated coconut or dessicated coconut

10/11 deseeded red Kashmiri chillies

5 cloves garlic

1/2 inch ginger

1/2 teaspoon of turmeric

1 teaspoon of cumin (jeera)

1-2 peppercorns

1 tablespoon of coriander seeds –

For Tempering and Curry

6-7 Curry leaves

1 onion finely chopped

2-3 slit green chillies (deseeded)

1 teaspoon Tamarind paste or Dry Mango Powder

2 cups of water

Salt to taste-

Cooking tips

1. Rub your fish with salt, turmeric and lemon juice, and marinate for 15-20 mins before adding them to the curry.

2. If you do not have tamarind paste, you can make your own at home with 1 pod of Tamarind soaked in 2 tablespoons of water.

3. While cooking the fish, remember to flip each piece softly, and take care that you do not break them.

#Quarantine #QuarantineCooking #Mood #LoveForCooking

Here's a look at Giorgia approved dish you can try at home during the quarantine.

The Italian beauty Giorgia will soon debut in Bollywood with 'Welcome to Bajrangpur' starring Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Mishra, and Tigmanshu Dhulia. Apart from that, she is set to raise the temperature with an Item Number in much-awaited 'Sridevi Bungalow' starring Arbaaz Khan and Priya Prakash Varrier. She recently had shot for a short film "Victim'', where she is portraying a lawyer. With plenty much projects in hands and regular media attention, Giorgia Andriani is all set to have a wonderful journey in Bollywood.