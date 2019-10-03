It's Akshay vs Aamir vs Ranbir and Ajay Devgn at the box office

The year 2020 is going to be one big year for the film industry, as many big movies will clash with each other as they will be releasing on the same day. Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey surprised everyone with its release date being on Christmas 2020. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will be seen on the big screen after a gap of two years in Laal Singh Chadha. Moreover, Ranbir and Ajay's next with Luv Ranjan is also gearing up for release on the same date.

It will be interesting to see if there will be a war among the makers of the movies to get a substantial number of screens as distributors and exhibitors would also get into the picture then.

All three movies have potential. Akshay’s look with the mustache, lungi ,and gold chains and the quirky title makes this Farhad Samji directorial interesting.

Aamir will be back after two years, and his movie is the remake of the Hollywood movie Forrest Gump and brings about the reunion of the actor with his 3 Idiots co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Luv Ranjan is working with more established names for the first time, as Ranbir and Ajay pair up. Either Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt or both could also join this cast.

Well, we are sure it will be a tough choice for the audience.