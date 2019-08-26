News

It's 'chocolate handi' for Aamir Khan, son on Janmashtami

By TellychakkarTeam
26 Aug 2019 03:02 PM

While everyone was breaking 'dahi handi' on Janmashtami, superstar Aamir Khan chose to add different and fun elements to the traditional festive event. Instead of a pot filled with dahi, he set up a chocolate handi at his house for his little son Azad.

Celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna on Saturday, Aamir took to Instagram and shared a video clip in which he, along with his son and his wife Kiran Rao, are seen enjoying the 'dahi handi' ritual.

In the videos, the "Dangal" actor is seen giving Azad his back to climb on and break the handi.

"Wishing everyone a very happy Janmashtami," Aamir captioned the video.

On the film front, Aamir will next be seen in "Laal Singh Chaddha", which is inspired by Tom Hanks-starrer "Forrest Gump".

Source: IANS

past seven days