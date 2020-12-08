Its a court marriage for Bollywood producer Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani and Padmini Kolhapure’s Son Priyaank Sharma

MUMBAI: One more wedding in town, Padmini Kohlapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani will soon tie the knot, more deets inside

The novel coronavirus has surely changed the course of the world, the celebrities too haven't been spared. More and more celebrities are quitting the lavish celebrations trend and sticking to a minimalistic wedding. One such couple who has also chosen to keep their wedding ceremony low key is Padmini Kolhapure’s son Priyaank Sharma and producer Karim Morani’s daughter Shaza Morani.

According to the latest reports, the duo will apply for court marriage tomorrow, post which they shall need to give a month’s notice followed by registering their marriage. The publication’s source informed, "Karim Morani's daughter Shaza Morani and Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma will apply for a court marriage. The two of them will be applying in court tomorrow. They need to give a month's notice before registering the marriage." Also speaking about their wedding ceremony plans, a source revealed it will happen next year.

The couple will have a traditional wedding, followed by a reception in February 2021. "As for a proper marriage and reception, it will take place next year in February," informed the source.

The soon to be a married couple, has a lot of mushy pictures of them on the social media platform, setting some couple goals with their quirky and loved up captions.

This will be the second marriage in the entertainment business where the couple has opted for a low-key wedding, in the recent past, everyone saw actor Shaheer Sheikh too legalizing his wedding with Ruchikaa Kapoor by opting for a court marriage.

Credits: Pinkvilla