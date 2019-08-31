News

It's a fam-jam birthday for Nagarjuna in Spain

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 03:13 PM
South star Nagarjuna Akkineni, who turned 60 a few days ago, is having a gala time with his family in Spain. And his daughter-in-law and actress Samantha Akkineni's Instagram feed is proof of that.
 
Samantha has shared a couple of photographs from Nagarjuna's birthday celebrations. 
 
In one of the pictures, the whole family, including Nagarjuna's wife Amala and his sons and Samantha can be seen posing and sharing smiles with each other. 
 
"Nag mama says 'Thankyou for all the love ...always and forever .. your blessings matter the most'," the "Majili" actress captioned the image.
 
Samantha also penned a heartfelt wish for her father-in law, calling Nagarjuna the "king".
 
"What everyone seeks you have found ...just being around you I have learned to only look within for happiness ... It is your beautiful mind , the creativity you bring to your life and the lives of the people you love ..you have defeated age my mama . Happy birthday king. You will continue to inspire generation after generation. You are pure goals," she wrote along with a photograph of Nagarjuna that saw him having fun time in a pool.
 
Samantha got married to Nagarjuna's son Naga Chaitanya Akkineni in 2017.
 
Source:IANS
