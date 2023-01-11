It's a film wrap for Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter'!

MUMBAI: While setting the right tone of patriotism, the makers of India’s first aerial action film 'Fighter' launched 'Spirit Of Fighter' on Independence Day after an immensely thrilling first motion poster. While these assets skyrocketed the ever-rising madness of the audience, here comes an immensely pleasing update about this one-of-a-kind action entertainer. The shooting of Fighter has been wrapped and the director has certainly dropped an update.

Director Siddharth Anand has indeed grabbed every eyeball on his social media as he dropped the most awaited update of Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor starrer Fighter, that the film has finally been wrapped. While sharing a picture from the sets, the director wrote a caption -

"And it's a film shoot wrap on #FIGHTER !"

As the director shared this exciting update, Hrithik Roshan also shared the update on his social media.

As the highly anticipated action entertainer of the year, Fighter has finally been wrapped, as an audience, the excitement for its release is definitely rising at a fever pitch. Superstars Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor share screen space for the first, and Siddharth Anand is all set to raise the bar of action after the phenomenal success of WAR and Pathan. This film truly defines the coming together of the best of talent, technology, and storytelling.

Presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is directed by Siddharth Anand and will star Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to release across cinemas on 25th January 2024.

