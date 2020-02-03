It's official! Karthi starrer Tamil blockbuster 'Kaithi' to be remade in Hindi

MUMBAI: After the enormous success of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh' which was a Hindi remake of Telugu hit 'Arjun Reddy', the trend of making remakes of South Indian films in Bollywood seems to have picked up.

With Shahid already busy with another South remake titled as 'Jersey', Karthi starrer Tamil blockbuster 'Kaithi' is all set to join the bandwagon of films which are remade in Hindi.

South star Karthi's Diwali release 'Kaithi' turned out to be a huge blockbuster worldwide and even received a good review from the critics as well.



The Tamil version of 'Kaithi' had no songs and no heroine but yet it went on to impress the audience that too during the festive season. With the Hindi remake all set to go on the floors soon, the high octane action flick is all set to entertain the audience pan India.

While rumours of the film being made in Hindi had been making rounds since last year, it is now that the official announcement has been made. Not only that but grapevine also suggests that a few A-listers from the industry have expressed their desire in the film. But it's only time that'll tell who'll be able to bag the role of Karthi.

SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA