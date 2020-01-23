"It's once in a lifetime experience for a choreographer to do 10 to 12 songs in a film":Rahul Shetty on choreographing all songs of Street dancer 3D

MUMBAI: Renowned dance Choreographer Rahul Shetty who was choreographed for Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baghi 2, houseful 4 "the chamiya song" featuring DJ Bravo has recently choreographed for all songs of Street Dancer 3D. On sharing his experience choreographing all songs, "It was definitely challenging to choreograph the whole cast. There were greatest dancers of our country along with Varun, Shraddha, Nora and the legend Prabhudeva. It's dance film and ABCD2 was already a great hit. So it was responsibility on my shoulders to make them stand out than the earlier parts.

On talking about uniqueness of each song, "There are 12 songs and many different dancing pieces . Each song has different elements like Garmi is an out and out peppy song with powerful moves, Muqabla is totally Prabhudeva's song, Illegal weapon is a face off between Varun and Shraddha on the streets of Dubai in hot weather, Lahore we shooted at the air runway and on roof with great height with minus temperature. We did Bezuban and mile surr Mera tumhara on set but it was challenging to do something different with whole set of dancers. Then there is one face off between Shraddha and Nora that's a different flavour. Each song has its own set of challenges and we tried to come up with the best. My experience in choreographing all 10 to 12 songs along with Kriti Mahesh was till now the best experience in my choreographing career.It's once in a lifetime experience for a choreographer to do 10 to 12 songs in a film.