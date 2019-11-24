News

It's a victory of writers, directors: Yami on 'Bala' crossing Rs 100 cr

MUMBAI : Actress Yami Gautam is on cloud nine as her film 'Bala' crossed the Rs 100 cr mark at box office, and she gives credit of the success of the movie to writer and director.

'Bala' is Yami's second Rs 100 crore movie of this year. Her film 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which was released in January this year, too hit a century at box office.

"It is the victory of writers and directors who are creating content that pushes boundaries. Every actor enjoys commercial success but in this case I am happy that a film like 'Bala' is making it to the mark. It's a validation of our choice of stories, assurance they we are doing work that's resonating and I am genuinely excited to do more of such films. It is motivating me to go seek out more such films and create a better actor out of me," Yami said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, "Bala" revolves around the issue of premature baldness.

It also features Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

(SOURCE :IANS)

 

