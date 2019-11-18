News

It's working birthday for Aparshakti Khurana

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Nov 2019 12:57 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Aparshakti Khurana, who turns a year older on Monday, will be spending his birthday shooting for his upcoming film.

"I believe that birthdays should be spent doing what you love and I love working. My wife Aakriti will be coming to Ludhiana on the shoot location, so that makes my birthday perfect. I will be doing what I love and being with people who I love. I cannot ask for more," he said.

Aparshakti will also be seen in "Pati Patni Aur Woh", which is scheduled to release on December 6.

He was most recently seen in "Kanpuriye", which is an anthology of three fast-paced stories capturing the struggles of three smalltown boys, who are chasing big city dreams.

Tags > Aparshakti Khurana, Pati Patni Aur Woh, Kanpuriye,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:26 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena
Vishal Aditya Singh is not my type- Devoleena | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
15 Nov 2019 09:20 PM | TellychakkarTeam
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar
BTS from the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Ankit Bathla
Ankit Bathla
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Daisy Shah
Daisy Shah
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Tripta Parashar
Tripta Parashar
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Rana Daggubati
Rana Daggubati
Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra

past seven days