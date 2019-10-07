News

It's a wrap for 'Malang'

07 Oct 2019

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Mohit Suri has completed the shooting of his next film "Malang".

Mohit on Monday took to Instagram and wrote: "Madness !! Mayhem !!Malang !filmwrap."

Along with the post, Mohit also shared a photograph in which the film's cast including actors Anil Kapoor, Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu can be seen posing with each other.

Anil too posted a string of pictures on his Instagram account.

"The mast malangs of 'Malang'! #aboutlastnight #thatsawrap," Anil wrote.

The film is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan Films and Northern Lights Entertainment's Jay Shewakraman.

It will release on February 14, 2020.

