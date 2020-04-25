News

Iulia Vantur is living the farm life to the fullest

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is having a good time amidst the lockdown. She is stuck at the actor's Panvel farmhouse and is enjoying the farm life. From going horse-riding to spotting animals strolling in his farm, Iulia is on a vacation that we all are craving for. Making us all go jealous, she is also putting on display the amazing time she is having along with Salman and family. Recently, she went strolling around a private dam near the farmhouse.

Iulia took to Instagram to share a video in which we see her by the banks of a private dam where locals are fishing. She has captioned this video as 'One has to work for his meal. Today I’ve witnessed how are the locals catching the fish, when they are in hurry (This is a private dam, where they grow the fish) #iuliavantur #fishing #net #dam #water #fish #experience #learn'.

