Jaaved Jaaferi praises 'Escaype Live' director for profound understanding of emotions, psychology

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his social thriller 'Escaype Live', was floored by the vision of his director Siddharth Kumar Tewary with regards to the series.
MUMBAI: Actor Jaaved Jaaferi, who is currently gearing up for the release of his social thriller 'Escaype Live', was floored by the vision of his director Siddharth Kumar Tewary with regards to the series.

He praised Siddharth for his acute understanding of emotions and psychology of his characters courtesy the latter's background as a writer.

Jaaved, who plays the role of Ravi Gupta the CEO of a social media app in the series, shared, "When I first met Siddharth, I had read a brief synopsis and I found it of interest. But when I met him and he explored and told me how he approached the series and the various characters that are a part of this, it was quite amazing. I loved his vision, the way he saw this as a writer. And as a director as well. He has got an eye for detail and perfection."

He added how Siddharth breaks down the emotions to the last molecule in order to brief his actors, "A lot of people as directors would be more technical but being a writer, he understands the emotions and psychology behind the characters and that really helps when a director can give an input to an actor on what he is looking for and how an actor should approach the character."

"I think he is one of the few directors that I enjoyed interacting with and developing my character with. I think he has a very bright future and this series is fantastic and will put him on the map", the 'Dhamaal' actor concluded.

'Escaype Live' will be available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from May 20.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/08/2022 - 09:30

