Jack Ryan actor John Krasinski says he would love to be a part of Bollywood film

MUMBAI : The wait to watch the coolest spy agent is finally over as the third season of Jack Ryan is now streaming on Prime Video. Keeping the essence of the ryanverse, the new season is larger than life when it comes to action, drama and thrill. The new season features John Krasinski in the titular role as a CIA agent racing against the clock to prevent global catastrophe but he is accused of treason. With a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government.

John, who has proven his acting mettle with shows and films like The Office, A Quiet Place, License to Wed, Something Borrowed, recently opened up about working in a Bollywood film. The actor said, “ God, I would love to do a Bollywood film but oh, no dancing. I'd be horrible. I'd be in the scene, but I'd be the person that's not dancing.” John, however, is aware that Bollywood films are incomplete without dance and music. He said, “That is true. I mean, I will do it (laughs) but with maybe some subtitles at the bottom that says ‘this guy's horrible’. As long as the audience is aware.”

On being asked about any recent Bollywood movie he has watched or heard about he said, “Is it RRR? Oh my God, I heard it's unbelievable. I've been wanting to see, I haven't been able to see anything. I was just directing a movie, but I can't wait to see it.”

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan Season 3 is co-produced by Amazon Studios, Paramount Television Studios, and Skydance Television. The series stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. The 8 episodic series is currently streaming on Prime Video.