Jackie Shroff to play Tiger’s father in Baaghi 3

MUMBAI: Tiger Shroff is all set to rock the big screen with his action franchise Baaghi 3. After the commercial success of Baaghi 1 and 2, the makers have planned next-level action for the 3rd part, and the excitement amongst the fans is super high ever since the announcement.

In the third instalment of the action drama directed by Ahmed Khan, Jackie will play the on-screen father of Tiger and his co-star Riteish Deshmukh's characters.

In a cameo appearance, the 62-year-old actor will essay the role of a police inspector in Baaghi 3, producer Sajid Nadiadwala said.

Everyone has been waiting to see Tiger team up with his 'Hero' father Jackie. There have been plenty of speculations, and no one has been able to bring them together in the last six years as the duo was categorical they would only share the screen when a film and role merited their presence.

The producer said that having Jackie on board will add to the film's expectations.

Jackie started shooting for the film on Wednesday.

Also starring Shraddha Kapoor and Ankita Lokhande, Baagi 3 is scheduled to be released on March 6.