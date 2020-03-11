News

Jackky Bhagnani and Juno Chopra collaborate to remake 1980s' multi-starrer cult-classic, The Burning Train

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Mar 2020 01:44 PM

MUMBAI: After Ittefaq and Pati Patni Aur Woh, Juno Chopra is set to remake the third venture from his production, which is the 1980s' multi-starrer, The Burning Train. It featured biggies of that time like Dharmendra, Jeetendra, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Neetu Singh, Danny Denzongpa, and Vinod Mehra along with Navin Nischol, Iftekhar, Jagdish Raj, Simi Garewal, Ranjeet, Asha Sachdev, and Kushboo. Actor and producer Jackky Bhagnani has collaborated with Juno for this remake.

Confirming the news, Jackky said that it’s classic Bollywood and he is thrilled to be working with his friend Juno to recreate the magic that Ravi Chopra Sir had 40 years ago. It has its heart at the right place and they are all set to give it their best. They will soon will be finalising the cast. The modern adaptation will be set in a train itself and will have a new twist.

Co-producer Juno, who is on cloud nine as it is one of his favourite films helmed by his father, said, 'I remember my dad had gone to Los Angeles for the VFX, which back then, was way ahead of its time. I was blown away by his vision and I am excited to make my own version of the film. Currently, we are on the verge of signing the director.' While the film was a disaster during its release, it would be interesting how the new version performs with the audience. 

SORCE – BOLLYWOOD LIFE

Tags Jackky Bhagnani Juno Chopra The Burning Train Ittefaq Pati Patni Aur Woh Dharmendra Jeetendra Vinod Khanna Hema Malini Parveen Babi Neetu Singh Danny Denzongpa Vinod Mehra Navin Nischol Jagdish Raj Simi Garewal Ranjeet Asha Sachdev Kushboo TellyChakkar

