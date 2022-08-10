Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'

Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, whose film 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan' will see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran giving a new twist to the story, recently opened up on the decision to cast Prithviraj for the part.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 09:45
movie_image: 
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'

MUMBAI : Actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani, whose film 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan' will see Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran giving a new twist to the story, recently opened up on the decision to cast Prithviraj for the part.

He said, "We completely believe in inclusive cinema and Prithiviraj adds a lot of credibility to the film. He represents the Southern film industry in a big way and with him coming on board, it makes 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan', a bilingual film in the true sense."

"I think the audience will really enjoy Akshay Sir, Tiger, and Prithviraj's combination together under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar," he added.

'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan', which also stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, is produced by Pooja Entertainment, and will release in 2023.

Source : Ians 

Jackky Bhagnani Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Akshay Kumar Tiger Shroff Shraddha Kapoor Janhvi Kapoor Sonakshi Sinha Manushi Chhillar Ali Abbas Zafar Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 09:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Saisha Shinde shares transformation after face and body 'feminisation'
MUMBAI : Saisha Shinde, who appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' and recently underwent facial feminisation...
Yash Tonk gears up to join cast of romantic time travel TV drama 'Dhruv Tara'
MUMBAI :TV actor Yash Tonk has joined the cast of the new show 'Dhruv Tara' and will be seen playing the role of King...
Imran Nazir Khan sides with Ektaa Kapoor against Radhika Madan's comment
MUMBAI :  Actor Imran Nazir Khan, who is best known for 'Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga', 'Gathbandhan' and 'Maddam Sir...
Recent Stories
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Janhvi Kapoor in awe of friend Tanisha Santoshi's acting in 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'
Janhvi Kapoor in awe of friend Tanisha Santoshi's acting in 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section here are some of the trending news of the day
From the fans loving the movie Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh to ASK SRK section, here are some of the trending news of the day
Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned ‘how will he face Salman Khan at box office in terms of collection’
Here is what Shahrukh Khan replied to a user who questioned him ‘how will he face Salman Khan at the box office in terms of collection’ during Ask SRK session
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
Ranbir Kapoor’s leaked video from Animal hints at him playing a stylish gangster, fans say, “RK mania on the way!”
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye
“I have requested Rajkumar Santoshi to give no dialogues to my character” Ajit Shidhaye