Jacqueline dodges media, enters court wearing lawyer's robe

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday wore a lawyer's robe before entering the Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 16:41
movie_image: 
Jacqueline dodges media, enters court wearing lawyer's robe

MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday wore a lawyer's robe before entering the Patiala House Court in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case involving multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Wearing the black robe, she tried to dodge the media, who were present in huge numbers outside the court.

She moved a regular bail application before the court.

The court has now fixed October 22 as the next date of hearing. On this date, the court will hear the arguments on her regular bail plea. The scrutiny of the documents will also be done on the date.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently filed its second supplementary charge sheet in which Jacqueline Fernandez has been named as an accused.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi had recorded their statements as witnesses in the case. Earlier, fixed deposits worth Rs 7.2 crore belonging to Fernandez were attached by the ED. The ED termed these gifts and properties as proceeds of crime received by the actresses.

In February, the ED filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar, who introduced him to Bollywood actresses.

It has been alleged in the charge sheet that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Fernandez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh. Later on in February, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against Irani.

Sukesh has spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebs. A few had refused to take the gifts from him.

SOURCE- IANS

 

Jacqueline Fernandez Sukesh Chandrashekhar The Enforcement Directorate Pinky Irani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/27/2022 - 16:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Oh No! Armaan’s deadly trick to take back Preesha
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
What is a Savings Interest Calculator? Its Importance and More
MUMBAI: A bank account that offers interest on the deposited amount is known as a savings account. Despite the...
Rajjo: Woah! Rajjo in anger, warns Vicky to be in limit
MUMBAI : Star Plus' Rajjo is doing quite well and winning the hearts of viewers. Rajjo, an aspiring athlete from...
EXCLUSIVE! Javed Pathan roped in for Sony SAB's show Dharm Yoddha Garud
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.  We have been at the...
Interesting! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fame Aishwarya Sharma spills beans on embracing motherhood
MUMBAI : Popular telly actress Aishwarya Sharma who is currently seen playing the role of Pakhi in Ghum Hai Kisikey...
Pandya Store: Major Drama! Shweta leaves the house along with Chikoo, meets her boyfriend late at night
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
RECENT STORIES
Must Read! “Bollywood Se Dur Raho Rashmika” netizens on Rashmika Mandanna as she steps out for movie promotion
Must Read! “Bollywood Se Dur Raho Rashmika” netizens on Rashmika Mandanna as she steps out for movie promotion