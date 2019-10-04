Jacqueline Fernandes to join the cast of Kwatha starring Aayush Sharma and Sanjay Dutt

MUMBAI: If things fall into place, Jacqueline Fernandes will be seen in Aayush Sharma's Kwatha. The film is expected to feature Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

As per sources, the makers are considering Jacqueline for the role opposite Aayush, where he plays an army officer, and accordingly, they have narrated the script to the actress. As per media reports, Jacqueline liked the script but hasn’t yet signed the movie.

Well, this will be the first time Aayush and Jacqueline will be sharing screen space together.