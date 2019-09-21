News

Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Drive to release on Netflix

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Sep 2019 01:20 PM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez and Sushant Singh Rajput have come together for the project, Drive. Produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma productions, the film is one ambitious project that boosts of high-octane stunts and cars racing. Here’s some news for all those who have been eagerly waiting to watch the film. 

KJo recently made the announcement that the film will be released on Netflix. Drive was supposed to hit the theatres in June but that did not happen. And now, it will not be screened in theatres but will make it to the popular OTT platform Netflix. 

The first look of this film was shared in March 2017. Since then it has been in the making and has gone multiple delays. Now, Karan has shared on his Instagram that the film will be released on Netflix. He wrote, “Shifting into high gear with #Drive! Coming onto your #Netflix screens soon.”

