Jacqueline Fernandez bags Kick 2?

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez, who is one of the most popular and stylish actresses in Bollywood, has reportedly bagged a big project. News has it that the actress, who acted in films like Aladin, Housefull and Judwaa 2, will be seen opposite Salman Khan in Kick 2.

Salman took to social media to announce that he will be coming with the sequel of Kick on Eid next year, as his film Inshallah with Sanjay Leela Bhansali which also featured Alia Bhatt got shelved. Now that Salman is all set to return as Devi Lal Singh aka Devil with Sajid Nadiadwala's Kick 2, fans have already started pondering over the leading actress in the film. The 2014 action-comedy blockbuster saw Jacqueline Fernandez as a psychiatrist, who was Salman's love interest as well and with the announcement of Kick 2, Jacky has been the top choice for the sequel.

A source close to the project told Timesofindia.com, "Chances are that Jacqueline will be in the film. The final decision will be with Salman. He is of the favour that Jacqueline should do the film."