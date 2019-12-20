Jacqueline Fernandez Becomes the Most Followed Celebrity in TikTok India

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity who left an impression in the virtual world of the short video making app TikTok this year. TikTok on Tuesday released the Top 50 content and video trends as part of its #TikTokRewind2019 campaign. The campaign lists the top trends as well as personalities of 2019.

Jacqueline tops the celebrities list with 9.5 million followers. She is followed by Riteish Deshmukh (followers: 6.8 million), Kapil Sharma (followers: 2.2 million), Madhuri Dixit Nene (followers: 1.2 million) and DJ Bravo (followers: 1.5 million).

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is about a gang of conmen pulling a heist at Rashtrapati Bhawan.