News

Jacqueline Fernandez Becomes the Most Followed Celebrity in TikTok India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Dec 2019 07:24 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity who left an impression in the virtual world of the short video making app TikTok this year. TikTok on Tuesday released the Top 50 content and video trends as part of its #TikTokRewind2019 campaign. The campaign lists the top trends as well as personalities of 2019.

Jacqueline tops the celebrities list with 9.5 million followers. She is followed by Riteish Deshmukh (followers: 6.8 million), Kapil Sharma (followers: 2.2 million), Madhuri Dixit Nene (followers: 1.2 million) and DJ Bravo (followers: 1.5 million).

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the Netflix film Drive with Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk and Sapna Pabbi. The film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film is about a gang of conmen pulling a heist at Rashtrapati Bhawan. 

 

Tags > Jacqueline Fernandez, TikTok, Riteish Deshmukh, Kapil Sharma, Madhuri Dixit Nene, DJ Bravo, Netflix film Drive, Sushant Singh Rajput, Vikramjeet Virk, Sapna Pabbi, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2

Masquerade party in Sony TV's Beyhadh 2
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Double celebration for Rajan Shahi

Double celebration for Rajan Shahi
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik

past seven days