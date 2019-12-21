Jacqueline Fernandez dances around the streets of Barcelona like there is no tomorrow, Check out!

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is undoubtedly one of the most sought after actresses in the industry today. Recently, in her most recent Vlog, we can see the jack of hearts dancing around the streets of Barcelona like there is no tomorrow.



The actress is seen dancing, shopping and doing a lot more in the city of Barcelona along with her girlfriends. As happy as Jacqueline always looks, the actress also took some classes learning Flamenco which is a traditional Spanish dance form, and she looks absolutely merry getting a diploma in the same.



The star shares a very heartfelt note with her video saying, "This trip to Barcelona, with my family, was filled with fun and love and of course many many shopping bags. Thanks to my friend @Terey26 for being such a joyful company and helping us explore the city. Barcelona won't be forgotten - Hoping to take many many such trips very soon - Love, Jacqueline."



Ever since the actress started her Youtube channel, she has been treating fans with glimpses into her life and also shares positivity through her exceptional reach. Jacqueline is one of the most influential actresses and is loved by fans all across the globe. She recently turned into a host for international pop sensation Katy Perry on her first-ever visit to India.



On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix's movie "Mrs. Serial Killer".