Jacqueline Fernandez is excited as she starts her journey towards her upcoming movie Bachchan Pandey

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez made her mark in the industry with her amazing acting skills and sizzling dance moves, which has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences over the years.

Her performance in movies like – Kick, Dishoom, Murder2, Race 2 and 3, and few others have driven the nation crazy not only with her acting but also with her sexy dance moves.

The diva is now all set to impress her fans with her another role in the upcoming action thriller Bachchan Pandey which has Akshay Kumar in the lead, and indeed the fans all over are very excited to see the actress in yet another different avatar, the diva too is very excited, as she begins her journey towards Bachchan Panday, and today she took her Instagram to handle where she shared a selfie where she captured her excitement as she begins for the movie.

ALSO READ – (Karan Deol is missing THIS in his life!)

Have a look:

Sharing this lovely picture and leaving all the fans restless the actress wrote, “S ONLY THE BEGINNI #BACHAN PANDEY”

Well, no doubt the fans all over are very excited to see the part in the upcoming much-awaited action thriller and we look forward to the further announcement of the movie.

Do share your views on this picture of the actress, in the comment section below.

Apart from Bachchan Pandey, the actress has Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus on her plate.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Ranvir Shorey tests Covid positive with mild symptoms)