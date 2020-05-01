Jacqueline Fernandez expresses her craving to experiment with characters and grow

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress who has a captivating presence on-screen and the audience is plainly mesmerized to see her play a character. She has an optimistic persona to herself and a charming nature and the combination of both of those things are what make her Bollywood's Miss Sunshine.

This time around she is playing a more distinctive darker shade of a character with her new film Mrs. Serial Killer and Jacqueline shares with the audience how she is glad to be taking a plunge into uncharted waters.

Jacqueline Fernandez shared, "I have got to the point where I don’t care anymore. I realised that if I don’t experiment, I would never be able to grow. Transition is always daunting, as you don’t know if you are making the right moves. But I see Mrs Serial Killer as the start of the next chapter of my career."

The actress is all set for the release of her film and how she chooses to experiment with her characters, shows how she flourishes and nourishes her acting skills.

The actress has molded into the mask of different characters on-screen, which have always left the audience asking for more of her appearance in films.

Mrs. Serial killer is produced as an Original for Netflix and is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by his wife Farah Khan where the audience will be seeing Jacqueline Fernandez enchanting the audience with her magical performance on screen, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina. So make sure to watch out for Jacqueline!