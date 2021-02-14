Jacqueline Fernandez: I spend an hour doing the house chores

MUMBAI: Bollywood star Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently moved house, admits she indulges in household chores, too, in between her hectix professional schedule.

"I spend an hour doing the house chores -- from looking into groceries to cleaning the house and looking into the food menu," she tells IANS.

"Living independently does give freedom but brings in a lot of challenges along with it. You need to have the right balance of personal and professional life," she adds.

If maintaining a physically healthy routine amid the grind of Bollywood is a challenge, and the actress has her way to manage with that bit.

"I maintain a journal which I write in the morning that helps me channelise my thoughts," she reveals.

She says her day starts early. "I am definitely a morning person and I prefer to start my day early as it gives me enough time for myself before the work commitments begin. (I love) Starting the day with yoga and then my bulletproof coffee which helps me to stay energized through the day," she says.

The actress made her Bollywood debut with Aladin in 2009. She later went on to do films such as Housefull (2010), Murder 2 (2011), Dishoom, Judwaa 2 (2017), Brothers (2015), Kick (2014) and Race 3 (2018).

Jacqueline has multiple films lined up. She will be seen in Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus in the coming months.