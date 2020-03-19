MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez to launch her own production house and chat show

After the devastating debacle of Drive, Jacqueline Fernandez’s Netflix film with Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has taken her career into her own hands. Not only has she moved South with a plum assignment with Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan in her kitty, Jacqueline is also turning producer soon.

A friend of the actress says, 'She isn’t happy with the kind of offers that are coming her way in Hindi. She has decided to make things happen for herself in her career.'

Apparently, Jacqueline will launch her production house with a film starring herself, though in the future, other actresses will also be roped in. In addition, she is working on a talk-show in English, where she will invite her friends from the film industry to speak their hearts out.

While many Bollywood stars like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neha Dhupia, and Karan Johar are hosting talk shows, Jacqueline wants to ensure her talk show is different from the rest. We wish the actress all the best as she steps into a new phase of her career.

