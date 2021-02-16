Jacqueline Fernandez looks super fit in her latest clicks, have a look

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez, made her mark in industry with her amazing acting skills and sizzling dance moves, has garnered a lot of love and appreciation from the audiences over the years.

Her performance in movies like – Kick, Dishoom, Murder2, Race 2 and 3 and few others have driven the nation crazy not only with her acting but also with her sexy dance moves.

We often see the work out videos of the actress before lock down at her gym and sets a trend and benchmark for her followers and many people see the actress as the fitness idol

Well having said that the diva today shared an amazing post where she looked super fit, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared two of her photos in which she depicted a ballerina avatar.

ALSO READ – (Salman Khan and Govinda recreate their most popular hook-step from the movie Partner on small-screen)

Have a look:

Sharing the post, in the caption, she added a bunch of symbols depicting a lion, a tiger, a rainbow and a heart, well no doubt the diva once again surprised her fans with her fitness avatar flaunting her fit and hot bod and we look forward to such amazing posts coming from the star in the future days.

Do share your views on this posit of the actress in the comment section below.

On the professional front, Jacqueline will be seen in the Akshay Kumar starrer Bachchan Pandey, Kick 2, Bhoot Police and Cirkus in the coming months.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Kirti Kulhari ends night shoot when the world wakes up!)