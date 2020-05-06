News

Jacqueline Fernandez receives noteworthy commendation from Rapper Badshah for their top-trending song Genda Phool!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 May 2020 07:53 PM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is an actress who has always left the viewers entranced whenever she has made an appearance on screen. Though she is predominantly an actress she surprises the viewers sometimes with her exceptional singing and dancing skills.

A fairly good example of that would be the release of the actress's most recent song called Genda Phool in which she appeared in a Bengali avatar. Not only did she make a fiery hot appearance in the video of the song but she also gave out her voice for the song and astonished the audience by singing in Bengali. Jacqueline made an appearance alongside Rapper Badshah in the song.

Recently, in an interveiw, Badshah was all praises for Jacqueline, he said, "Working with Jacqueline was fun. I think she is one of the most hard-working professionals I have had the pleasure of working with. We have been complimented on how we looked together on the screen which is great. We always had the concept of the music video, the colors, the dance very clear in our minds."

Indeed the song did phenomenally well and crossed over 250 million views! Genda Phool was a hit number which saw Jacqueline performing some titillating dance moves and setting fire to the screen. The song was on the playlist of most deejays on as it got trending very quickly.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez has recently made her mark on the OTT platforms with her film Mrs. Serial Killer which saw her in the role of a distinctive enchanting dark character.

Tags Mrs Serial Killer Jacqueline Fernandez Manoj Bajpayee Mohit Raina Netflix Shirish Kunder Digital News TellyChakkar

