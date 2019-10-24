Jacqueline Fernandez to romance John Abraham in the movie Attack

John Abraham is busy these days with his upcoming comedy movie Pagalpanti which is multi-starrer movie and as we know post the release of this John will be working on his upcoming projects like Satyamev Jayate 2 and his home production movie Attack.

Attack will be helmed by Debutant director Lakshya Raj Anand and the shoot will begin from the month of December. Now the latest we hear about the movie that sexy actress Jacqueline Fernandez as been roped in to play the lead role opposite John Abraham. The actress loved the script so much that as soon as she heard she said yes to the movie.

The makers wanted an actress who had an athletic figure and some action prowess and she is terrific with her stunts and that is one of the major reason why the makers roped in for the movie.

The movie is a action thriller film and will be on true events happening on celluloid and the movie revolves around a hostage crisis and the movie should release mid next year, am sure it will be interesting to see John and Jacqueline sharing the space for the first time.