News

Jacqueline Fernandez is a sight to behold in this BTS video from her latest magazine shoot

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 03:47 PM

MUMBAI: One of the most influential actresses in Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez brings a lot of positivity just with her presence, the actress is a sight to behold in the BTS video. The queen of elegance and beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely stunning and is sure to capture your hearts with her graceful pose in the desi avatar.

Acing the style game in the first outfit Jacqueline wore a Silk blouse and purple Lehenga flaunting her curvaceous body.

In the second one, the actress is all decked up in simple Georgette, tulle Sari with lace blouse striking a perfect pose.

In the third outfit, Jacqueline is wearing a shimmery blue Sequin dress looking every bit of gorgeous diva.

In the fourth outfit, the actress goes all simple with a black blouse and Lehenga in contrast with the fifth outfit  where Jacqueline went all white like an angel

In the last one, Jacqueline looked like an ethereal beauty in the maroon Silk blouse, organza lehenga, and tulle dupatta,

On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another  Netflix's movie "Mrs. Serial Killer". She will also be seen in Kick franchise "Kick 2" opposite Salman Khan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tags > Jacqueline Fernandez, Netflix, Drive, Mrs. Serial Killer, Kick, Kick 2, Salman Khan, Sajid Nadiadwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
19 Nov 2019 03:12 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will back-stab whom in this weeks Nominations Special?
Bigg Boss 13 | Who will back-stab whom in this... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Nov 2019 08:01 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet-Siddharth gossip about eachother’s secrets
Avneet-Siddharth gossip about eachother’s secrets | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rehaan Roy
Rehaan Roy
Rajev Paul
Yashashri Masurkar
Karan Tacker
Karan Tacker
Mansi Parekh
Mansi Parekh
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Monaz Mevawala
Monaz Mevawala

past seven days