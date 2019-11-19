Jacqueline Fernandez is a sight to behold in this BTS video from her latest magazine shoot

MUMBAI: One of the most influential actresses in Bollywood Jacqueline Fernandez brings a lot of positivity just with her presence, the actress is a sight to behold in the BTS video. The queen of elegance and beauty, Jacqueline Fernandez looks absolutely stunning and is sure to capture your hearts with her graceful pose in the desi avatar.



Acing the style game in the first outfit Jacqueline wore a Silk blouse and purple Lehenga flaunting her curvaceous body.



In the second one, the actress is all decked up in simple Georgette, tulle Sari with lace blouse striking a perfect pose.



In the third outfit, Jacqueline is wearing a shimmery blue Sequin dress looking every bit of gorgeous diva.



In the fourth outfit, the actress goes all simple with a black blouse and Lehenga in contrast with the fifth outfit where Jacqueline went all white like an angel



In the last one, Jacqueline looked like an ethereal beauty in the maroon Silk blouse, organza lehenga, and tulle dupatta,



On the professional front, Jacqueline recently made her digital debut with Netflix's Drive and will be seen next in yet another Netflix's movie "Mrs. Serial Killer". She will also be seen in Kick franchise "Kick 2" opposite Salman Khan, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.