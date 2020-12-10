News

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose as 'black widow' in leotard

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Dec 2020 12:33 AM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez makes a stunning style statement in leotard, in her new post for fans on social media.

Jacqueline posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen sitting on a white tiger print sofa dressed in black leotard. In the picture she looks away from the camera and seems to be lost in her thoughts.

For the caption, Jacqueline dropped a spider and a black heart emoji, cryptically indicating the black widow spider.

Jacqueline will next be seen in the horror comedy "Bhoot Police". She also has the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bachchan Pandey" lined up.

Tags Jacqueline Fernandez Bhoot Police Akshay Kumar Bachchan Pandey TellyChakkar

