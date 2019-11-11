News

Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose in a saree and it will have you swooning over her!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Nov 2019 05:05 PM

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is not only known for her commercial success in films but the actress is also a Fashion icon to many of her fans. Her recent picture in a saree from her latest magazine shoot is sure to give you fashion goals!

In the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a tulle and lace blouse and Georgette sari which flawlessly blends with her skin. To enhance the beauty of the outfit she wore a white gold, diamond, and pink tourmaline earrings and a Pearl and feather bracelet that perfectly compliments her outfit.

Recently the actress burned the dance floor with her sizzling dance moves as she performed at Dabangg Reloaded tour in Dubai. Apart from this she also shared sneak peek video edit of her rehearsals and looks from the night.

Jacqueline's latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and she is all set for her movie Ms. Serial Killer to release on the same platform.

The actress will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2 which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Tags > Jacqueline Fernandez, fashion goals, saree, Salman Khan, Kick 2, Netflix, Sajid Nadiadwala, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Screening of short films "Chor" &...

Screening of short films "Chor" & "Pocket Maar"
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
11 Nov 2019 05:25 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Hindustani Bhau takes Siddharth Shukla’s side; votes against Mahira in Potli Task
Hindustani Bhau takes Siddharth Shukla’s side;... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Amit Sareen
Amit Sareen
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Salman Khan
Salman Khan
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Rajat Barmecha
Rajat Barmecha
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet

past seven days