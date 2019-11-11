Jacqueline Fernandez strikes a pose in a saree and it will have you swooning over her!

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is not only known for her commercial success in films but the actress is also a Fashion icon to many of her fans. Her recent picture in a saree from her latest magazine shoot is sure to give you fashion goals!



In the picture, Jacqueline Fernandez is wearing a tulle and lace blouse and Georgette sari which flawlessly blends with her skin. To enhance the beauty of the outfit she wore a white gold, diamond, and pink tourmaline earrings and a Pearl and feather bracelet that perfectly compliments her outfit.



Recently the actress burned the dance floor with her sizzling dance moves as she performed at Dabangg Reloaded tour in Dubai. Apart from this she also shared sneak peek video edit of her rehearsals and looks from the night.



Jacqueline's latest movie Drive was recently released on Netflix and she is all set for her movie Ms. Serial Killer to release on the same platform.



The actress will also star in Salman Khan's Kick 2 which will be directed by Sajid Nadiadwala.