Jacqueline Fernandez talks about staying with family and its value during the lockdown. Read on!

MUMBAI: The Jacq of hearts, Jacqueline Fernandez has been very virtuous and helpful during the lockdown. She spoke live to a corona virus survivor to clear our misconceptions, assisted the daily wage workers and got to her audience her merry light of positivity. The actress has been awe-inspiring at every step.

While the lockdown has brought the world to a stand still, some were lucky enough to be with their near and dear ones when the lockdown was initiated, while the others were not so fortunate. Unfortunately, Jacqueline is staying away from her near and dear ones.

However, Jacqueline has learnt and realized the value of spending time with family during the lockdown. Jacqueline Fernandez shares, "Social distancing is the need of the hour and we must abide by it. During this period of lockdown, I have realized that you should never take your near and dear ones for granted.”

The actress further adds, "My family is scattered across different parts of the world and I so wish to be with them right now but unfortunately can't. So, I think we should make the most out of the moments we have with our family so that we have memories to cherish when we can't be together”.

Melting our hearts, Jacqueline persuades us to treasure spending precious time with our family while we are at home during the lockdown. She gives us a really valuable insight by enunciating that we should make the most out of the moments we have with our family so that we have memories which churn delight into our hearts when we aren't together.

On the work front, Jacqueline is all set to be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer and venturing in the OTT platforms which is proof of how she is constantly experimenting and bringing different variety of characters and content to her audience.