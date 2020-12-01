Jacqueline Fernandez is the latest addition to cast of Bachchan Pandey, and here is how Kriti Sanon welcomes the actress

Welcome Jaxx!! ️ this is gonna be such a fun ride!can’t wait!! @Asli_Jacqueline https://t.co/G2pDzqPIcO

Replying to Kriti's tweet, Jacqueline wrote, "Yes it’s going to be so much fun," followed by a heart emoji.

Yes it’s going to be so much fun ️ https://t.co/7PO8FTXu0H

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar in the lead role of a gangster. Kriti Sanon will be seen as the female lead in the film, being directed by Farhad Samji. A few days ago, the makers revealed that Arshad Warsi has also been singed for a pivotal role. Jacqueline Fernandez will be seen in the supporting lead. According to reports, her part is important for the story.

AKSHAY KUMAR - ARSHAD WARSI... #AkshayKumar and #ArshadWarsi teamed for the first time for action-comedy #BachchanPandey... Costars #KritiSanon... Shoot begins Jan 2021 in #Jaisalmer... Will continue till March 2021... Directed by #FarhadSamji... Produced by #SajidNadiadwala. pic.twitter.com/UpE2yPBClm — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 28, 2020

Bachchan Pandey will be shot in a two month schedule in Jaisalmer. The makers have decided to wrap up the film in just two months. A source close to the film told Mumbai Mirror, "Akshay, along with leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Farhad Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer for a marathon schedule of over 60 days during which they will be filming in real locations. In October, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and locked the shooting spots."

The film was earlier scheduled to release in January 2021. However, due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the shooting of the film couldn't kickstart and hence its release was postponed. The new date of release has not been announced yet.

Bachchan Pandey is the Hindi remake of 2014 Tamil film Veeram. The original film starred Ajith Kumar and Tamannaah. Akshay plays a gangster in the film, while Kriti plays a journalist. The twist in tale occurs when the two characters meet and discover their common passion for cinema. While the gangster is a wannabe actor, the journalist aspires to be a director. The film will be high on action, drama, and humour.

