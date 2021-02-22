Jacqueline Fernandez is very excited and here is the reason why!

MUMBAI: One of the most loved divas of Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez is been winning the hearts of the fans over a time now. The diva is considered one of the hottest and fittest actresses in B Town and surely why not, the actress deserves it all as we can see it all from her posts over the time. The actress with her hot and sizzling looks over the item and her acting skills ruling the hearts of millions, and the fans always are looking forward to the latest work of the star.

Well now having said that the diva is very excited today as she is all set to begin her shoot for upcoming action thriller Bachchan Panday starring Akshay Kumar, taking to her Instagram handle the diva shared a picture of her with Akshay Kumar sharing this piece of information, the actress captioned, “The mostttt excited today as I start shooting with @akshaykumar for #SajidNadiadwala’s #BachchanPandey directed by @farhad_samji Are you ready to meet this gang in cinemas next year? ”



"Bachchan Pandey" is directed by Farhad Samji, best known for "Housefull 4". The film will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022, and it features actors Kriti Sanon, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi.

Earlier in the day, both Sanon and Warsi announced they had finished shooting for "Bachchan Pandey".

