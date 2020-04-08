Jacqueline Fernandez weaves productivity by spending her time rightly during the lock-down

MUMBAI: Jacqueline Fernandez is known as 'Bollywood's sunshine girl.’ She has kept up to that title as her social media is proof of her bringing light to us especially during these dark times of the pandemic.

Commenting about the current situation Jacqueline shares, "As soon as there was an air about how coronavirus could spread further, for the safety of others and myself- I chose to self isolate. It is the best one can do in their capacity at the moment."

Jacqueline then speaks about how she’s spending time at home she says, "The experience has been full of learning in itself and self-exploration. I am reading, doing yoga and meditation, watching some of the most recent shows as well as my all-time favorites. All this, I could not really do in the usual hectic course of my day."

The actress further adds, "My typical day starts with yoga and meditation. I give myself all the time I need to have a talk with myself with these exercises and start my day, fresh. After that, I either pick up a book or sometimes just make something I want to grab a quick bite of, whenever I feel like. I am enjoying this phase but I also hope that everyone is safe, out there."

Since safety is of utmost importance, the actress urges us to stay home and says that this is the most optimum thing we could do in our current capacity. She keeps herself busy and utilizes her time to do something productive and inspires us all to do the same. Jacqueline has set some standards for her audience to follow.

Jacqueline takes the experience as one of learning and self exploration and make the most out of it. She persuades her audience to do the same for them.

On the work side of things, Jacq of hearts Jacqueline is all set to be seen next in Mrs. Serial Killer and venturing in the OTT platforms which is proof of how she is constantly experimenting and bringing different variety of characters and content to her audience.