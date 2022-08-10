Jacqueline Fernandez wraps up 1st schedule of 'Fateh' in Amritsar

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently was feted with at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, 'Tell It Like a Woman', has wrapped up the first schedule of her next film 'Fateh'.
movie_image: 
Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who recently was feted with at the Annual Los Angeles Festival of Film, Fashion, and Art for her international film, 'Tell It Like a Woman', has wrapped up the first schedule of her next film 'Fateh'.

Jacqueline was shooting for her part in Amritsar and seemed to have a great time with the film's team in the city. As she was shooting in Amritsar, the actress brought some glimpses of her amazing time in the city for her fans.

She took to her Instagram to share her memories from the north Indian city as she shared many things from receiving a sketch of herself from a fan, enjoying the lassi to eating delicious Punjabi food.

She wrote in the caption, "Thank you Amritsar #fateh @sonu_sood @zeestudiosofficial @vaibhavmisra23 @fateh4bharat @ilcondor @shaanmu @marcepedrozo @sam_debroy @gopikagulwadi"

Jacqueline had the best of her time while shooting for 'Fateh' which also stars Sonu Sood. The actress also visited the Golden Temple with Sonu.

Apart from 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood, Jacqueline also has 'Crack' alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal in the pipeline.

SOURCE: IANS

