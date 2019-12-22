News

Jacqueline ruled TikTok world in India this year

TellychakkarTeam
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2019 04:30 PM

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has emerged as the top engaging celebrity who left an impression in the virtual world of the short videomaking app TikTok this year.

TikTok on Tuesday released the Top 50 content and video trends as part of its #TikTokRewind2019 campaign. The campaign lists the top trends as well personalities of 2019.

Jacqueline tops the celebrities list with 9.5 million followers. She is followed by Riteish Deshmukh (followers: 6.8 million), Kapil Sharma (followers: 2.2 million), Madhuri Dixit Nene (followers: 1.2 million) and DJ Bravo (followers: 1.5 million).

In the top five music artists list, singer Neha Kakkar grabs the first sport with 12.5 million followers. Guru Randhawa is on second with 5.8 million followers, followed by Tony Kakkar (followers: 4.1 million), Milind Gaba (followers: 3.1 million) and Arjun Kanungo.

In 2019, "O saki saki" was the top track with 2 billion views, then came "Lehanga" (views: 1.6 billion), "Dheeme dheeme" (views: 1.2 billion), "Slowly slowly" (views: 1.2 billion) and "She don't know" (views: 1.0 billion).

In fact, TikTok featured millions of videos created by users that went viral.

In the "top 5 videos" category, Neha Kakkar's musical comic relief video comes third with 95 million views and fifth is Madhuri's video announcing that she has joined TikTok with 23 million views.

