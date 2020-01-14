Jai Mummy Di star cast celebrate Lohri, here's a sneak-peek playing their characters off-camera

MUMBAI:The mom-com that is going to be released later this week and the fans have already been mega agitated as the dialogue promo kept up the hype and as the content is a fresh piece people are more excited to see it.

As the festive season has begun the team of Jai Mummy Di i.e. Sunny Singh, Sonnalli Seygall, Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon had great fun and the testimony of the same are the videos and pictures that are making the round all over the internet.

The star cast of Jai Mummy Di was seeing celebrating Lohri together and having a lot of fun. Giving fans a sneak peek and including them into the celebration the star cast got into their characters and wished their online family Happy Lohri.

Sunny Singh posted a video on his twitter account and shared, " Chaddo Ji Taqraar, Ye Hai Lohri Da Tyohaar!

#HappyLohri from Team #JaiMummyDi! "

After receiving the great response on the crackling trailer the songs from Jai Mummy Di also raging amongst the audience.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it releases on 17th January 2020.