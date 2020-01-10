News

James Cameron gives first glimpse of 'Avatar 2'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Jan 2020 12:30 AM

MUMBAI: Filmmaker James Cameron has finally unveiled the first glimpse of the futuristic world of the much anticipated sequel "Avatar 2".

The sequel to the box office juggernaut "Avatar" is expected to open in 2021.

Cameron released the images from Pandora's world at Daimler's keynote on Monday at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, reports dailymail.co.uk.

The four images depict different locales within the lush world of Pandora.

One image showed several Na'vi flying low across water on the backs of banshees. Another showed large rocks, apparently, floating in the air. Most of the images depicted several large moons visible in the planet's sky.

The long-delayed sequel is currently slated for a December 2021 release. Three more sequels are expected to follow in 2023, 2025 and 2027.

The films will star Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Vin Diesel and Kate Winslet.

Also at CES, Daimler-Benz also came out with a new electric concept car which is inspired by the blockbuster movie. Cameron joined in to explain the idea behind the car.

The filmmaker highlighted "Avatar" underpinning message of sustainability and how that message found its way into the vehicle.

"I sat at this car, at the control interface and it just felt alive, it breathes, it's just organic," said Cameron.

Source: IANS

Tags > James Cameron, Avatar 2, Pandora, Daimler, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Vin Diesel, Kate Winslet, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Ranveer Singh, Rekha and others attend Chhapaak...

more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
08 Jan 2020 06:24 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga
Avneet Kaur shares the upcoming sequence from... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days