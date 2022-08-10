Jamie Lever on mimicking his father Johny: 'I never knew how to do it'

Comedian Jamie Lever, who is known for her viral videos along with her brother Jesse and father Johnny Lever, is getting a lot of positive response to her adventurous mini-series, 'A Spin Around Dubai'.
MUMBAI: Comedian Jamie Lever, who is known for her viral videos along with her brother Jesse and father Johnny Lever, is getting a lot of positive response to her adventurous mini-series, 'A Spin Around Dubai'.

While viewers are in awe of the siblings bond and comical timing, her outstanding mimicry is also earning Jamie a lot of praise.

Recently, Jamie spoke about how she worked on mimicry and revealed how she mimicked her father -- popular actor-comedian Johny Lever.

She said, "Mimicry is a form of comedy that I chose to do, and I feel that very few people are skilled at it. I have a knack for it, so I wanted to use it to push myself in the field and it has been a big advantage for me."

"Actually, it was not dad, but Asha ji (Bhosle) was the first personality whom I mimicked, and that's how I began this fun-filled business of imitation. Mujhe dad ki mimicry toh karni bhi nahi thi, aur mujhe aati bhi nahi thi (Honestly, I never wanted to and I did not even know how to mimic my dad). But it's always a request from people whenever I perform," Jamie said.

Sharing how she learnt to mimic her father, Jamie said, "I remember when I was doing a comedy show on TV, the director asked me to mimic dad, and I was left clueless. Then, my co-star from the show, Mubeen Saugdagar, taught me the tricks to mimic him. So, I learnt to mimic dad from Mubeen and then started doing it on people's requests."

'A Spin Around Dubai' shows an adventurous tour of Dubai through the eyes of Jamie and Jesse Lever.

The three-episode series explores nine exciting locations with no itinerary and just a spinning wheel in hand that decides where they head to in the city. The show streams on MX Player.

SOURCE - IANS

 

 

