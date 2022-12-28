Jamie Lever – The star kid who deserves to be seen more

MUMBAI : Nepotism is one of the favourite topics of netizens and whenever a star kid is launched they troll him or her. Well, of course, we do have some star kids who have failed to make a mark with their performances, but are still getting good work, and then of course there are star kids who deserve to get more work, but we don’t get to see them much.

Johnny Lever has been making us laugh out loud with his performance for the past four decades, and audiences still wait to watch him on the big screen. He has two kids, Jamie Lever and Jessey Lever.

Today, let’s talk about Jamie Lever. She has been a part of very few films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon, Housefull 4, and Bhoot Police, and we got to see her in some comedy shows on TV. She is famously known for mimicking celebs like Farah Khan, Asha Bhosale, and others.

On instagram, Jamie has 1.1 million followers, and well, let us tell you that apart from her comedy videos, her social media is filled with some amazing dance videos and stunning pictures.

Jamie is a perfect lead actress material and it would be great to see her playing a full-fledged role in a comedy film where she also gets a chance to do some dance. Check out her videos and pictures below…

Do you agree with us that Jamie Lever is the star kid who deserves to be seen more? Let us know in the comments below…

