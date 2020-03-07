News

Janhvi celebrated her b’day with family, a visit to temple and spreading some cheer for less privileged

MUMBAI: Janhvi celebrated her b’day with family, a visit to temple and spreading some cheer for less privileged

After an initmate birthday celebration with brother Arjun, sister Anshula and father Boney with at least five ceremonial cakes on Thursday night, birthday girl Janhvi Kapoor woke up to a day packed with celebrations. First stop on Friday morning was the Siddhivinayak temple in Dadar from where the actress went to a blind school first and then to St. Catherine orphanage to spread some cheer. She danced and sang along with kids there before heading to Andheri, to her grandmother’s house, for a cake-cutting session with media. It was followed by another dinner party with family. 

Later in evening father Boney Kapoor posted an old picture of little Janhvi with him and Sridevi and wrote “When I held you in my arms, looked into your eyes, they looked like ocean to me today you have grown up to be a beautiful person inside out a true reflection of your ever endearing mother
I am a proud father
Happy Birthday Beta

We all love you a lots & will forever”

