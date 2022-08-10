Janhvi Kapoor in awe of friend Tanisha Santoshi's acting in 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh'

MUMBAI :Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has applauded her friend and actress Tanisha Santoshi, who is the daughter of renowned filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi, for her acting skills in the movie 'Gandhi Godse - Ek Yudh' which is based on the imagination that Godse failed to assassinate Mahatma, and the latter chooses to have a conversation with him.

Janhvi mentioned: "So proud of you @tanisharsantoshi you have given your heart and soul to this film and I can't believe it's your first because you light up the screen with your twinkling eyes. I am so happy and I can't wait for everyone to see you shine. What an interesting piece of cinema and art, an education in two ideologies that have shaped our nation."

Janhvi, who is known for her films such as 'Dhadak', 'Ghost Stories', 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl', 'Roohi', Mili', among others, also shared a video praising the actress, and said that it is unbelievable to look at her friend's exemplary acting skills.



