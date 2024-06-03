Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's wish for the actress is simply adorable

MUMBAI : Janhvi Kapoor is a very brilliant and lovely actress. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and well-known film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor always wanted to be an actor, and her aspirations have come true because she now has a huge following of adoring fans.

The actress debuted as an actress in the 2018 film Dhadak, starring opposite Ishaan Khattar.

Although the actress caught the public's attention in her very first film, she also received widespread praise for her roles in films such as Good Luck Jerry, Mili, Gunjan Saxena, and many more.

Also read - Janhvi Kapoor Birthday: Ananya Panday posts a cute story showing how deep their bond is

The audience surely love her for her acting skills but that’s not all. Fans of the actress love her even for her cuteness and hotness that steal their hearts. The actress has all the features for slaying with her combination of cute and hot looks.

Soon she will be making her South movie debut with Devara: Part One. Even Saif Ali Khan will make his debut with the same movie.

Other than her professional life, it seems as if her personal life has also been going great. There are times when Janhvi Kapoor is spotted with Shikhar Pahariya.

We had earlier spotted the couple together at the Mahakaleshwar Temple, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The couple has yet not made their relationship official but the fans are very excited to see them together.

Today the actress is celebrating her birthday. We got to see Khushi Kapoor posting a couple of pictures in her story and then Ananya Panday also wished Janhvi Kapoor for her birthday. Now it's Shikhar Pahariya who wished the actress with a lot of love. Check out the pictures below:

Recently, there was a clip that had gone viral wherein we got to watch Janhvi Kapoor dancing to the beats of Zingat along with Rihanna at the Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash. Jahnvi later posted a series of pictures highlighting her time at the same event.

Also read -Janhvi Kapoor REVEALS feeling 'Learnt Nothing' from acting school experience in the US; Says ‘I could have used that time…’

Team Tellychakkar wishes Janhvi Kapoor a very happy birthday.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.