Janhvi Kapoor cuddling against this person will make you go 'aww'

MUMBAI: Star kid Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with the movie Dhadak in 2018. She was paired opposite Ishaan Khatter and was loved by the audience for her performance. Right from her first movie, the late Sridevi's daughter has made a special place in our hearts.

The actress frequently makes headlines. She often gets clicked in her gym looks, and we have seen her dedication to fitness in her work-out videos.

The diva was last seen in her digital debut film Ghost Stories. Although she had a small role, her performance was appreciated.

Janhvi is quite active on social media. She keeps updating her fans about her daily routine.

We all are trying to make the best of the lockdown by engaging in hobbies and spending time with our loved ones. Janhvi meanwhile is being pampered to bits by someone.

Have a look.

She is hugging and cuddling against her sister Khushi Kapoor in this picture. The click is worth a million dollars, as their love and strong bond is evident from it.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Gunjan Saxena , Takht, Dostana 2, and Roohi Afza.

Stay tuned for more updates!